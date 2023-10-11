Prime Big Deal Days: The best Apple deals to shop right now

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Prime Big Deal Days are already underway and you only have a few more hours to shop the best tech and electronic deals. Amongst the best Prime Day deals, you can shop a handful of heavily discounted Apple devices, including sales on new releases, like the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) and Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen).

Keep reading to find the best Prime Day Apple deals to shop now:

Best Apple Deals

24% off

Apple's latest AirPods Pro now offers USB-C charging (the same charger you use for your MacBook). They're my favorite earbuds with some of the strongest noise-cancellation features on the market - I can tune out most city sounds with the touch of a button. Battery life lasts a full 30 hours, according to the brand, and you can use these buds with Siri voice assistance for hands-free control.

20% off

The SE (2nd Gen) can track your heart rate, sleep schedule and even detect if you're in a crash through its smart sensors. It's much more affordable than the Series 9 line but is still swimproof with all-day battery life. If you're looking to buy a starter smartwatch as a gift for someone this Prime Big Deal Days, it doesn't get better than this.

More Apple Prime Day Deals

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Check out products on sale for the first time ever and products available at the lowest price.