recall

P&G recalls some Old Spice, Secret deodorant products due to cancer-causing chemical

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

P&G issues voluntary recall of specific aerosol spray antiperspirant products

Procter and Gamble is recalling 18 Old Spice and secret products because of a cancer-causing chemical.

The aerosol antiperspirants were sold in stores nationwide and online.

The FDA said the products may have benzene, which is known to lead to blood cancers and other blood disorders.

There have been no reports of adverse effects from the products.
The affected products are used as antiperspirant spray products and are packaged in aerosol cans. See below for Product names and UPC codes and further descriptions.

UPC: Description



037000728870: Old Spice Sweat Defense Pure Sport Plus Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g

037000728863: Old Spice Sweat Defense Stronger Swagger Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g

012044029053: Old Spice Sweat Defense Ultimate Captain Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g

056100008965: Secret Baby Powder Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 122 g

037000747765: Secret Outlast Completely Clean Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g
037000747826: Secret Outlast Protecting Powder Dry Spray Antiperspirant/Deodorant 107 g

037000729587: Secret Dry Spray Lavender Anti-perspirant/Deodorant 107 g

037000729600: Secret Dry Spray Waterlily Anti-perspirant/Deodorant 107 g

If you have one of the sprays, you can get in touch with the company to get a refund.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 from Monday - Friday from 9:00am - 6:00pm EST or by visiting visit www.oldspice.com or www.secret.com for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Costco issues recall for specific batches of Kool-Aid
Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers find bone pieces
Mayor Breed supports SFUSD board recall
Enough signatures verified to vote on recall of SF DA, officials say
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News