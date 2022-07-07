LGBTQ+ lawmakers look to remove Prop 8 from CA constitution amid fears of marriage ban again

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=12006643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Coming out is never easy, but before the 1960s, it was illegal to be gay. Even as recently as 1952, the American Psychiatric Association listed homosexuality as a sociopathic personality disturbance in its diagnostic manual. We interviewed three LGBT seniors and one youth on the difference in their coming out experiences.