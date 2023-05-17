After switching providers and canceling her AmeriGas service, AmeriGas failed to pick up a Gold Country woman's old tank -- and continued to bill her.

After canceling propane service, AmeriGas keeps billing instead of picking up old tank

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. (KGO) -- Get up around Gold Country and there are a lot of homes using propane. AmeriGas is a well-known name and a major supplier there.

Wendy Caldarulo lives in San Jose and keeps a vacation home in Copperopolis. She says she had been an AmeriGas customer for decades, but then things changed.

"They had put a notice on my door in November that I had no propane in my tank," said Caldarulo. "I went up in January and I had no propane."

There were concerns over a possible leak and plans were made to deliver more propane. Caldarulo says she spoke with the company several times, but nothing ever got done. So she found a new propane supplier who disconnected the old tank, hooked up a new one, and Caldarulo was cooking with gas.

She asked AmeriGas to pick up their old tank, but rather than do that they sent her bills for propane delivery. She tried to get things straightened out, but it just wasn't happening.

"They never came and picked up the tank. They did cancel my account, but then they started billing me for propane that they put in the tank," said Caldarulo. "So then I thought, okay, I'm calling Channel 7. Everybody says to try them, so I am so shocked. In three days from calling you people, my tank was removed, and the case got moving."

The tank was picked up and the bill resolved with $31 going to Caldarulo.

7 On Your Side reached out to AmeriGas and were told in part, "Customer safety and satisfaction are our main priorities. We safely removed the propane tank and have addressed all billing concerns... We also did not charge the standard tank removal fee due to the delay that the customer experienced..."

7 On Your Side wants to thank AmeriGas. After reaching out, the company really moved fast, taking care of every single problem, and then some.

