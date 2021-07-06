California wildfires

UC Davis researchers looking to create fireproof homes with blocks of mud

UC Davis researchers trying to create fireproof homes with mud blocks

DAVIS, Calif. (KGO) -- As wildfires become a growing threat in California, researchers at UC Davis are trying to create fireproof houses using mud.

It's a process similar to ancient adobe brickwork.

Mechanical engineers hope homes built with these mud blocks would replace traditional wood and stucco that can't withstand the heat of a wildfire.

UC Davis researchers tested the blocks in a furnace for seven hours at more than 2,000 degrees and the brick doesn't burn up.

Researchers put a blow torch to a block of wood and a mud block, comparing the differences.

They also say materials are cheap and sustainable because you can use locally sourced dirt to create the mud and press the bricks at the job site.

