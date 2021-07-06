UC Davis researchers looking to create fireproof homes with blocks of mud

RELATED: Climate Watch Resources: How to be ready for wildfires, heat waves, drought and power outages
It's a process similar to ancient adobe brickwork.
Mechanical engineers hope homes built with these mud blocks would replace traditional wood and stucco that can't withstand the heat of a wildfire.
UC Davis researchers tested the blocks in a furnace for seven hours at more than 2,000 degrees and the brick doesn't burn up.
RELATED: Firefighters innovate, change tactics amid historic CA wildfires
Researchers put a blow torch to a block of wood and a mud block, comparing the differences.
They also say materials are cheap and sustainable because you can use locally sourced dirt to create the mud and press the bricks at the job site.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires here in the Bay Area and across California.
VIDEO: What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
MORE FIRE RESOURCES:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How bad will CA's fire season be? Here's what we know, what we don't
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires