Thousands rally in SF during international protest supporting Palestinians

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands gathered Saturday in front of San Francisco City Hall, joining an International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Protesters were calling for an end to Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip, now in its 29th day, following the deadly attack by Hamas.

"We're hoping that there will be a ceasefire in Gaza because ultimately they need to see a cease-fire," said Oula Miqbel, a resident of Lodi..

"It's heartbreaking to see, especially what's going on in the Gaza territory. All these children and all these mothers losing their kids," said Nuha Miqbel.

The protest brought people together from across the Bay Area, many with family in the throes of the war.

"My wife's 16-year-old cousin was shot and killed last Thursday -- handsome, sweet, beautiful young man shot and killed," said Saji Abuomar, a San Bruno Resident.

Some protestors described not not being able to contact loved ones.

"We just hope that they are OK. But we just watch the news and the social media to see how everything is going on," Nuha Miqbel said.

The protesters made their way onto the streets of San Francisco-sounds of drums, and chants, echoed throughout downtown. The group marched down Market Street and into the South of Market Neighborhood, before arriving back at City Hall.

"All the devastation crushes me," said Abuomar. "But seeing this lifts me up."

"It's great, but we need a continued effort," added Oula Miqbel.

