Consumer advocates pen book on how corporations 'sabotage' America's future

In a new book, The Corporate Sabotage of America's Future and What We Can Do About It, consumer advocates emphasize the beliefs most citizens share.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "People have lost sight of a couple of really important things. One is that for all the divisions in the country, we agree on an enormous amount," says Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. The organization is known for taking on the embedded moneyed interests of Wall Street, powerful corporate America, and entrenched politicians.

Weissman has co-authored a new book, The Corporate Sabotage of America's Future and What We Can Do About It.

Weissman said, "If you ask people, 'Do they want to deal with high drug prices?' 90% say yes. 'Do you want to raise the minimum wage overwhelmingly?' Yes. 'Do you want to deal with climate change?' Yes. So we wanted to call attention to all that we do agree on, and the progressive populist agenda that people support, then focus in on the real obstacle to winning those policies - which is the problem of corporate, political, economic and social power."

Punches are not pulled, making the book sometimes uncomfortable to read. A segment on "Big Tech" hits close to home here in the Bay Area: "Colonizing Our Minds" and "Plunder and Pillage: Big Tech's Corporate Welfare." The book is a call to action and towards the end, it offers talking points for its readers.

Weissman said, "These are overwhelming and compelling facts that people can get their heads around. They can share in conversation with other people, and if you want to win the argument at the dinner table with someone, we give you the tools to do it."

The book is widely available and co-authored by the founder of Public Citizen, Joan Claybrook.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

You may also email 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM.

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros. Be sure to include your full name, email, street address, and phone number.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live