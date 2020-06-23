Coronavirus

Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Why are COVID-19 cases increasing? It's not just because there's more testing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- President Trump is among people who say the reason we're seeing more cases is because we're testing more. It's a reason, but not the only reason.

ABC7 News Special Correspondent Doctor Alok Patel says we are finding more mild and asymptomatic cases, but positivity rates are also going up -- that means a greater proportion of COVID-19 tests are turning positive.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS LIVE 3PM: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the positivity rate of tests should be below 5% for two weeks before businesses reopen. But according to Johns Hopkins, the positivity rate is above 5% in more than 20 states including Arizona, Alabama, Florida, Texas and Georgia.

Hospitalizations are also rising in several states, even reaching new records. Dr. Patel points out that has nothing to do with testing more.

RELATED: California sees surge in COVID-19 cases as more Bay Area businesses reopen

Dr. Patel says other reasons include businesses are reopening, there's quarantine fatigue, and people aren't wearing masks.

"Say no to throwing a house party; eat outdoors, physically distance, and remind your Facebook friend who refuses to wear a mask because it's 'no big deal' that we're very much in the first wave of this pandemic," Patel said.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here and take a look at all of the Doctor's Note segments from Dr. Alok Patel here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placemedical researchdoctorsvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CA sees surge in COVID-19 cases as more Bay Area businesses reopen
Get help with mental health issues
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 update: LA testing website puts hold on new appointments
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
Plastic bags are banned again in CA
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadline to apply for free food for California children is being extended
Salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
NY father pleads guilty, avoids prison in twins' hot car deaths
Plastic bags are banned again in CA
Authorities investigate apparent noose found at Sonoma Raceway
Show More
These Bay Area counties now allow 'social bubbles'
'Mini Cat Town' instituting new safety procedures for July reopening at Eastridge Center
COVID-19 Updates: 'Worrisome signs' of increased spread in Santa Clara Co.
SJ charter school reopens with new COVID-19 precautions
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for blackface in Karl Malone impression
More TOP STORIES News