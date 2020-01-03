speed limit

Marin County launches pilot program to monitor drivers' speed with radar signs

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Marin County began its effort on Friday to cut down on speeding.

Mobile signs will be placed on county roads telling drivers just how fast they are going and what the speed limit is.


The plan is move them around every few months to make sure drivers pay attention.

There are five signs that will be rotated throughout the county. You can expect to see one on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at some point.
