December storm expected to bring rain to Bay Area, starting Friday night

Do you know where this☂️🌂is?— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 10, 2020
You'll need it starting tomorrow. Yep, we finally found us some🌧️.#JoinUs now for more https://t.co/DiPV7cwNLP#StormWatch pic.twitter.com/ya5JxAnft0
Like the Mexican telenovela, "Dos mujeres, un camino", the new storm system is expected to arrive in two parts.
"First part comes in Friday night into Saturday. Second part comes in Saturday night into Sunday," said Nicco.
The North Bay is expected to get hit first around 11 p.m. Friday.
"The rest of us will get rain during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning," added Nicco. "Steady rain will move into the North Bay during the afternoon hours Saturday."
Then, a cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring a chance of breezier conditions with a chance of heavier rain and scattered showers in the afternoon hours.
The storm is expected to bring a quarter to a half-an-inch of rain around the bay and up to an inch in the North Bay.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
"Steady rain is going to fall in our mountains and thankfully even though our highest amounts are in our higher elevations -- we are not expected any burn scar flooding," said Nicco.
This guidance comes from our lower resolution medium range forecast model. Our higher resolution models reach 84 hours into the future. Forecast confidence will increase more when those models come into focus. https://t.co/i90jas5oAm— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 9, 2020
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share