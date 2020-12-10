storm

December storm expected to bring rain to Bay Area, starting Friday night

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you have any clue where your umbrella is? If you don't, you need to start looking for it because the first storm of December is on the way to the Bay Area this weekend, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.



Like the Mexican telenovela, "Dos mujeres, un camino", the new storm system is expected to arrive in two parts.

"First part comes in Friday night into Saturday. Second part comes in Saturday night into Sunday," said Nicco.

The North Bay is expected to get hit first around 11 p.m. Friday.

"The rest of us will get rain during the overnight hours and into Saturday morning," added Nicco. "Steady rain will move into the North Bay during the afternoon hours Saturday."


Then, a cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring a chance of breezier conditions with a chance of heavier rain and scattered showers in the afternoon hours.

The storm is expected to bring a quarter to a half-an-inch of rain around the bay and up to an inch in the North Bay.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

"Steady rain is going to fall in our mountains and thankfully even though our highest amounts are in our higher elevations -- we are not expected any burn scar flooding," said Nicco.



