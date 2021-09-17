First fall storm to bring light rain to Bay Area this weekend

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking the wet weather.
"The first fall storm is coming in this weekend," said Nicco. "Don't change your plans. It's going to be a weak storm."
The rainfall potential is not a lot.
"It's going to be more drizzle to scattered light rain," explained Nicco. "The drizzle will be mainly in the morning on both Saturday and Sunday. The scattered light rain will mainly be after dark Sunday night through Sunday morning."
The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
"This is a good system though, it's an Atmospheric River for British Columbia, Washington and Oregon, it will help the firefighters there," said Nicco.
However, Nicco says, the Atmospheric River will weaken by the time it gets to the Bay Area.
"If you haven't received any rain by about 9 a.m. Sunday, you are not going to," said Nicco."
Rain estimates?
"We are going to see more in Lake, Mendocino, Sonoma, Marin counties and along the coast -- than anywhere else. Most rain will fall while we are sleeping," added Nicco.