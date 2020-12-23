Will it rain on Christmas? Bay Area weather forecast looks wet

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're hoping for a sunny, dry California-style Christmas this year, you're going to be disappointed. A storm system is headed for the Bay Area, just in time to ruin any outdoor, socially distanced Christmas Day plans.
The entire region is expected to see rain Friday, but just how much and when depends on where you live, says ABC7 News Meteorologist Lisa Argen.
The best chance of dry weather comes early in the morning, but by 11 a.m. the North Bay should be seeing showers. Then, the rain will push south and east, dousing everyone by Friday evening.
The North Bay will likely get the most rain out of anybody.
Friday's rain totals are expected to range between a quarter-inch to a bit more than an inch.
The light storm is good news for California's drought, but bad news for those trying to socialize outdoors and at a distance over the holiday weekend. Under the current public health orders, seeing anyone outside your household is banned. That being said, outdoor gatherings with masks and social distancing are much safer than indoor alternatives, health experts have said.
If you're hoping to postpone your outdoor Christmas plans, Saturday is your best bet for clear skies before rain comes back Sunday and Monday.
