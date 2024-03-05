A suspect, Shawn Cranston, has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Slain pregnant Amish woman was found with throat cut in rural Pennsylvania home: court documents

Shawn Cranston is facing charges in connection with the death of Rebekah Byler, a pregnant Amish woman killed in her rural Pennsylvania home.

SPARTANBURG, Pa. -- The pregnant Amish woman who was killed in her rural Pennsylvania home was found lying in a pool of blood with her throat cut, according to court documents, ABC News reported.

The woman who called 911 on Feb. 26 said she and Andy Byler, 24, had just returned to Byler's home in Sparta Township and found his wife, Rebekah Byler, lying on her back in a pool of blood in the living room, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Rebekah Byler, 23, was pregnant, according to police. Her throat was cut and she had a "scalping type wound on her head," according to the probable cause affidavit.

Shawn Cranston, 52, from Corry, Pennsylvania, has been arrested and is facing charges including criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass, Pennsylvania State Police announced Saturday.

Shawn Cranston

He has not entered a plea.

A motive is not clear.

State police said Monday that leads, interviews and evidence collection led to Cranston's arrest.

Byler's family members told ABC affiliate WJET that they saw a red Jeep in her driveway around 10 a.m. the day she died.

According to a criminal complaint, Cranston has a red Jeep Patriot.

WJET also reported Byler's two young children were home when her body was discovered and that her husband was reportedly not there during the time of the murder. He arrived home to discover her body.

Cranston was arraigned Saturday morning and is being held without bond at the Crawford County Jail.