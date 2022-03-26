recall

Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia due to possible bacterial contamination: FDA

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Milk of Magnesia recalled due to possible contamination: FDA

The FDA is warning consumers that three lots of milk of magnesia are being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

The popular over-the-counter product for heartburn and constipation could cause intestinal distress instead if it's from the contaminated lots.

Individuals with a compromised immune system have a higher probability of developing a widespread, potentially life-threatening infection when ingesting or otherwise orally exposed to products contaminated by micro-organisms, the FDA says.

Plastikon Healthcare, which makes milk of magnesia, says some lots of its oral suspension product, as well as acetaminophen and magnesium, may be affected.

So far there have been no known reports of illness due to the contamination.

The product is packaged for institutional use and is sold to clinics and hospitals nationwide in single-use cups with a foil lid. The affected lots were distributed to Major Pharmaceuticals Distribution Center (wholesaler) between 5/1/2020 and 6/28/2021, who shipped to hospitals, nursing homes, and clinics nationwide. The products are private labeled for Major Pharmaceuticals.

The Food and Drug Administration has put the recalled labels on its website FDA.gov.

Consumers may contact Plastikon by phone at 785-330-7109 for refunds or additional information.
