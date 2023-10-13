  • Watch Now

450,000 Little Sleepies baby blankets and bibs recalled over choking concerns

ByCNN, CNNWire
Friday, October 13, 2023 9:25PM
Nearly half a million baby bibs and blankets have been recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

The recall involves roughly 450,000 Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs from Little Sleepies.

Thousands were also sold in Canada.

The company says the care instruction label on the products can detach posing a choking hazard.

They were sold online and at boutique stores nationwide in a variety of colors and patterns from Feb. 20, 2021 through Sept. 6, 2023.

Little Sleepies says they have received two reports of the label becoming detached.

However they say no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should either remove the label or return the product for a full refund.

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

