Recent ABC7 contests, promotions, sweepstakes winners

Thursday, July 25, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here are the winners for all recent ABC7 contests, promotions and sweepstakes. They are listed for at least thirty (30) days after the winner(s) are notified or announced.

  • Broadway San Jose presents FROZEN July 2024 (Nicole F. from Berkeley)
  • The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Farrah J. from Hercules)
  • The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Beverly S. from Dublin)
  • The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Gilbert R. from San Francisco)
  • The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Arti P. from Hayward)
  • The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Christina Z. from South San Francisco)
  • The Exploratorium ExtraOrdinary June 2024 (Geraldine A. from San Ramon)
  • Live Nation 4th of July Spectacular June 2024 (Julia L. from San Jose)
  • Aulani Hawaii Getaway June 2024 (Pancratius S. from San Bruno)
  • KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil April/May 2024 (Kimberley B. from San Mateo)
  • Broadway San Jose presents PETER PAN April/May 2024 (Chris G. from Saratoga)
  • KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil March 2024 (Jesse R. from San Jose)
  • KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil January 2024 (Tania S. from Burlingame)
  • Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Paula H. from Vallejo)
  • Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Teresa V. from El Cerrito)
  • Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Cesar M. from Milpitas)
  • Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Michael C. from San Francisco)
  • Harlem Globetrotters December 2023/January 2024 (Teresa V. from El Cerrito)
  • The Exploratorium Glow December 2023 (Julia C. from Hercules)
  • The Exploratorium Glow December 2023 (John S. from Sunnyvale)
  • The Exploratorium Glow December 2023 (Michael A. from San Jose)
  • The Exploratorium Glow December 2023 (Deborah S. from Oakland)
  • The Exploratorium Glow December 2023 (Anna L. from San Francisco)
  • The Exploratorium Glow December 2023 (Michael C. from Concord)
  • Shen Yun Performing Arts November/December 2023 (Cynthia L. from San Francisco)
  • KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil November 2023 (Jessica B. from Castro Valley)
  • Disney's The Lion King November 2023 (Florestine E. from San Jose)
  • KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil September 2023 (Jason O. from Daly City)
  • CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil July 2023 (Amber G. from Pleasanton)
  • 4th of July Spectacular | Live Nation June 2023 (Ana H. from San Jose)
  • CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil June 2023 (Devon D. from San Carlos)
  • SAVOR After Hours June 2023 (Nicole R. from Oakland)
  • SAVOR After Hours June 2023 (Susan W. from Napa)
  • The Exploratorium The Great Animal Orchestra June 2023 (Robert L. from Livermore)
  • The Exploratorium The Great Animal Orchestra June 2023 (Sandy N. from Fremont)
  • The Exploratorium The Great Animal Orchestra June 2023 (Edward O. from San Leandro)
  • The Exploratorium The Great Animal Orchestra June 2023 (Christopher P. from Fairfield)
  • The Exploratorium The Great Animal Orchestra June 2023 (Jan S. from Gilroy)
  • The Exploratorium The Great Animal Orchestra June 2023 (Nancy S. from San Leandro)
