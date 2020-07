Bay Area researcher explains how systemic racism, redlining contribute to current housing crisis

EMBED >More News Videos When shelter-in-place orders went into effect, the number of people living on the streets in one San Francisco neighborhood grew 400%.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the housing market today and people of color have been disproportionally impacted by systemic racism.ABC7 News Anchor Dion Lim had a chance to talk to Marina Gorbis, Executive Director of the Institute For The Future in Palo Alto, about why today's housing shortage comes built on racist policies of our past.