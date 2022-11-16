Armed domestic abuse suspect fatally shot by Redwood City officers identified

Redwood City police confirmed officers shot and killed an armed man near the intersection of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Redwood City police officers fatally shot a man armed with a gun after he tried to shield himself from police by using children during a domestic violence incident Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement.

That man has been identified as 36-year-old Abran Gutierrez of San Carlos, San Mateo County Coroner's Office said.

The situation began when police received a call from a cellphone and heard a child screaming in the background. When the line disconnected, the dispatcher tried to call back but it went to voicemail.

"The dispatchers could hear a woman's voice that was yelling, and who appeared to be calling to some children," Police Chief Dan Mulholland told reporters. "You can hear children's voices that were also evident coming through the 911 call."

Authorities were able to triangulate the cell data and determined the incident was taking place in the 1500 block of El Camino Real.

When officers arrived they discovered a domestic violence situation involving the suspect, a woman and her three children - ages one, four and 10.

"Once the officers realized the man was armed with a handgun, they backed off and a perimeter was set up and they attempted to negotiate with the man," Chief Mulholland said.

Police say shortly after officers arrived the suspect took out a handgun and tried to use the children as a shield. However, as officers tried to negotiate with the man they believed he was attempting to shoot the woman and her children and that's when five officers opened fire.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Redwood City resident who was known to police, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Cellphone video shared with ABC7 News, captures the sound of gunshots ringing out, and people running from their cars.

Witness Kevin Jacoubowsky, whose family owns a nearby business, described, "We were all just kind of looking at it- eyeballing the situation, seeing that it was getting kinda tense. And then hearing, 'We're here to help you! Put the gun down! And then I heard two gunshots initially, followed by a series more."

He recalled, "I remember hearing from the people around me, something around the lines of, They got them free. they got them out, and the guy's down."

Shots were fired by five police officers.

The woman was also injured but not during the shooting. She was taken to the hospital as well for treatment.

Police say thankfully all three of the children were unharmed.

Redwood City police say all officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation which will be done by the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information on this incident or other criminal activity in Redwood City is encouraged to call the Tip Line at 650-780-7110.

