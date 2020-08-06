7 On Your Side

Some stores loosen return policies during the pandemic, for now

By and Randall Yip
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The impact of COVID-19 is being felt by shoppers at national chain stores in a way few of us could have imagined.

Many major retailers are now implementing return policies that are more generous than those before the coronavirus, but you shouldn't expect that to last.

Jennifer Litwin is shopping online like so many of us these days.

The consumer author says stores wouldn't take returns at the beginning of the pandemic until safety protocols could be put in place.

"Stores like Walmart and Costco, Stub Hub were retailers who were really not doing a good job of explaining to customers how the return policy would work," she said.

Now that proper cleaning protocols are in place in most of those stores, there's been a major shift.

"Some stores like cosmetic stores, Sephora, are giving you a year to return products, but other stores are averaging between 30 and 90 days. Probably up double the amount of time you're normally given," Litwin said.

Despite that, disputes over returns are at a high.

Monica Eaton-Cardone is with Chargebacks911, a business-to-business company which helps resolve and prevent chargebacks.

"We've seen a massive increase. So just since COVID-19 in the past few months, chargebacks have increased by over 25 percent industry-wide," said Eaton-Cardone.

She says too many customers are filing disputes with their credit card company even before calling the retailer.

That may be because not all stores have loosened their return policies.

Stores like Walmart are still refusing to take in-store returns.

A spokesman said the return of food, paper goods, home cleaning supplies, laundry soap, pharmacy, health & beauty and apparel must be done online.

Customers unable to return items online can wait until in-store returns are accepted and will have up to six weeks to make that return.

Some travel companies have been reluctant to give refunds, preferring to offer credit instead.

Still, Eaton-Cardone encourages customers to first contact the retailer before filing a chargeback.

That's because with every chargeback, retailers are assessed a penalty and that has put a strain on the bottom line.

"As a result, merchants are changing policies. Customers are giving up freedoms. They're paying for a lower-quality product and they're paying higher prices for it," she said.

Litwin warns that at stores with more liberal return policies, don't expect that to continue. She expects those policies to tighten by the end of the month.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsan franciscorefundcoronavirusretailshopping7 on your sideonline shoppingconsumercovid 19consumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Florida man receives 12 letters from CA EDD
Lawmaker calls for eviction moratorium extension
State senators request Newsom create 24-hour helpline for EDD
EDD in hot seat at state assembly hearing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Map shows how risky it is to gather with friends in your county
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
1 killed after chase, officer-involved shooting in Oakland
Trump claims Biden is 'against God' at Ohio rally
Michelle Obama says she's suffering from 'low-grade depression'
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Show More
Alyssa Milano tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies
Bay Area school districts share reopening plans
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
New Alameda Co. plan will pay some COVID-19 positive residents to stay home
More TOP STORIES News