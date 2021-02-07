San Francisco Unified, teachers union reach tentative agreement to reopen schools amid COVID-19

According to the union, under the agreement, schools can return to in-person learning once the city is in the Red Tier, meaning there is substantial spread of the COVID-19, and staff and teachers onsite are vaccinated.
RELATED: SF files lawsuit against its own school district to force classrooms to reopen
If vaccinations are not available, classrooms could reopen once the city is in the orange tier, when the spread of COVID-19 is considered moderate, according to the agreement.
In a statement Sunday morning, the school district said, "The tentative agreement addresses the health and safety standards necessary for the return of students at all grade levels, preschool through 12, and the parties have agreed to meet and confer on any additional negotiable impacts of the District's plans for the return of middle and high school students."
The agreement is set to be ratified by the board of education on Tuesday.
VIDEO: SF mayor slams school district's priorities amid lawsuit
The president of the teachers' union Susan Solomon said the tentative agreement reached this weekend "sets the stage to safely reopen schools in San Francisco."
"Now we need city and state officials to step up and make vaccines available to school staff now, while UESF continues to focus on finalizing agreements around classroom instruction, schedules, and continuing to improve remote learning for the students and families who choose not to return even with these standards in place," she said.
This development comes just days after the city filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Unified School District to reopen public schools for in-person learning.
The lawsuit, backed by the mayor, was announced by the city attorney on Wednesday.
Mayor London Breed was clear in her stance last week, saying "distance learning is not good enough."
RELATED: CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated for COVID-19
The lawsuit says the district is violating state law that says districts must have a clear plan during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer in-person instruction whenever possible, especially for students suffering serious learning loss.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic