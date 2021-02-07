Coronavirus

San Francisco Unified, teachers union reach tentative agreement to reopen schools amid COVID-19

By Kayla Galloway
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The union representing teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District say they've reached a tentative agreement regarding the reopening of public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the union, under the agreement, schools can return to in-person learning once the city is in the Red Tier, meaning there is substantial spread of the COVID-19, and staff and teachers onsite are vaccinated.

RELATED: SF files lawsuit against its own school district to force classrooms to reopen

If vaccinations are not available, classrooms could reopen once the city is in the orange tier, when the spread of COVID-19 is considered moderate, according to the agreement.

In a statement Sunday morning, the school district said, "The tentative agreement addresses the health and safety standards necessary for the return of students at all grade levels, preschool through 12, and the parties have agreed to meet and confer on any additional negotiable impacts of the District's plans for the return of middle and high school students."

The agreement is set to be ratified by the board of education on Tuesday.

VIDEO: SF mayor slams school district's priorities amid lawsuit
EMBED More News Videos

"During that time the school board has alienated parents and made national news for their focus on renaming 44 of our schools, all while there wasn't a plan to reopen those very same schools," says Mayor Breed.



The president of the teachers' union Susan Solomon said the tentative agreement reached this weekend "sets the stage to safely reopen schools in San Francisco."

"Now we need city and state officials to step up and make vaccines available to school staff now, while UESF continues to focus on finalizing agreements around classroom instruction, schedules, and continuing to improve remote learning for the students and families who choose not to return even with these standards in place," she said.

This development comes just days after the city filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Unified School District to reopen public schools for in-person learning.

The lawsuit, backed by the mayor, was announced by the city attorney on Wednesday.

Mayor London Breed was clear in her stance last week, saying "distance learning is not good enough."

RELATED: CDC: Schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated for COVID-19

The lawsuit says the district is violating state law that says districts must have a clear plan during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer in-person instruction whenever possible, especially for students suffering serious learning loss.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscoeducationschoolscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinelabor unionscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Officials warn against Super Bowl parties that could fuel COVID spread
COVID-19 updates: Agreement reached to reopen SF schools, union says
California can't totally ban indoor worship, Supreme Court says
California revises indoor church guidelines after ruling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
George P. Shultz, secretary of state under Reagan, dies at 100
Driver robbed in San Francisco traffic
Berkeley woman calls taxi for ride to drive-thru vaccine site
COVID-19 updates: Agreement reached to reopen SF schools, union says
California revises indoor church guidelines after ruling
49ers send health care worker, Bay Area fan to Super Bowl 55
Show More
'Devastating' fire burns Oakland community center overnight
COVID-19 updates: More than 12,000 new cases reported in CA
Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
EXCLUSIVE: SF crash victim's wife speaks out in heartbreaking interview
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
More TOP STORIES News