San Francisco Unified, teachers union reach tentative agreement to reopen schools amid COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos "During that time the school board has alienated parents and made national news for their focus on renaming 44 of our schools, all while there wasn't a plan to reopen those very same schools," says Mayor Breed.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The union representing teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District say they've reached a tentative agreement regarding the reopening of public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the union, under the agreement, schools can return to in-person learning once the city is in the Red Tier, meaning there is substantial spread of the COVID-19, and staff and teachers onsite are vaccinated.If vaccinations are not available, classrooms could reopen once the city is in the orange tier, when the spread of COVID-19 is considered moderate, according to the agreement. In a statement Sunday morning, the school district said, "The tentative agreement addresses the health and safety standards necessary for the return of students at all grade levels, preschool through 12, and the parties have agreed to meet and confer on any additional negotiable impacts of the District's plans for the return of middle and high school students."The agreement is set to be ratified by the board of education on Tuesday.The president of the teachers' union Susan Solomon said the tentative agreement reached this weekend "sets the stage to safely reopen schools in San Francisco.""Now we need city and state officials to step up and make vaccines available to school staff now, while UESF continues to focus on finalizing agreements around classroom instruction, schedules, and continuing to improve remote learning for the students and families who choose not to return even with these standards in place," she said.This development comes just days after the city filed a lawsuit against the San Francisco Unified School District to reopen public schools for in-person learning.The lawsuit, backed by the mayor, was announced by the city attorney on Wednesday.Mayor London Breed was clear in her stance last week, saying "distance learning is not good enough."The lawsuit says the district is violating state law that says districts must have a clear plan during the COVID-19 pandemic to offer in-person instruction whenever possible, especially for students suffering serious learning loss.