Job Hunting with Jobina: RepairSmith is hiring mechanics and more

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- RepairSmith is a mobile car repair and maintenance company where the technicians can provide service at your home or office.
"RepairSmith is the most convenient way to get your car serviced because we come to you," said Joel Milne, CEO of RepairSmith. "It's also the safest way to get your car repaired because it's a fully contactless experience."
RepairSmith is based in Los Angeles, but the company has open positions all over the Bay Area.
"All across the region, we're hiring mechanics and we're hiring in some other operations and technology jobs as well," Milne continued. "Certainly now, at-home services are rising in popularity and we're among that group of businesses that are seeing increased demand from the current stay at home orders and situation."
RepairSmith's primary investor is Diamler, the parent company of Mercedes Benz. Every mechanic drives a custom-built sprinter repair van to their job sites.
"Our vehicles are brand new Mercedes vans that are fully equipped will all the tools, fluids, and equipment," Milne said.
On the technician side, RepairSmith generally looks for people with five to 10 years of experience, ASE certifications and a good attitude. There are other requirements as well. Mechanics receive full benefits and can make up to $100,000 a year.
"We even have a signing bonus of $2,500 for our technicians so we think it's a really great opportunity for maybe someone who wants to join a tech company and be part of the future of the industry," Milne said.
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: RepairSmith
Job: Repair Specialist (Automotive Technician)
Qualifications: Knowledge in working and using repair shop software, ASE certifications, Valid driver's license, etc.
Click here for more information on employment opportunities at RepairSmith.
