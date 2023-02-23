Rev. Cecil Williams, activist and co-founder of SF's GLIDE Foundation, to step down after 60 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Reverend Cecil Williams, social activist and co-founder of San Francisco's GLIDE Foundation, is stepping down from the church after 60 years, he said in a letter to the staff sent out on Tuesday.

Williams, 93, said he wants to focused on his family and health for the rest of his years.

"As I make this transition, I want to impress how important it is that you understand why we are here and the importance of our purpose and our mission, Williams said in his letter. "The essence of GLIDE begins and ends with love. This has been the case for the past 60 years, and it will continue to be so. Love is the legacy. It is the highest truth, and the foundation on which GLIDE was built. It leads to liberation, justice and freedom."

Williams continued by saying it is time for GLIDE to "continue to evolve," and to "keep building" for the community and beyond.

Williams was appointed minister to GLIDE in 1964, transforming the idea of a church's role in contemporary society by opening its doors for everyone with unconditional love and acceptance.

He challenged his congregation to take action by feeding the hungry, providing outreach for runaways, prostitutes and drug addicts and performing same-sex unions for the LGBTQ+ community. Williams is of the first ministers to take a public stand for same-sex couples.

William's wife, Janice Mirikitani, died in 2021 at the age of 80. Together, they founded the church which has helped San Franciscans in need for decades.

In closing his letter to the staff, Williams said he will not disappear, but will continue to stand midst of the people. "I do not want fanfare or big announcements, only that you honor me and Janice by staying inspired, staying focused, working in unity and loving all those who come to GLIDE. That is the legacy - love is present, it is real, we must walk it and talk it," he wrote.