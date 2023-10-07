One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Richmond, police said.

1 killed, 2 injured following shooting in Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Richmond, police said.

The incident happened near 23rd street just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Richmond police say upon arrival, they found three victims who had been shot.

MORE: 2-year-old boy dies following shooting in Vallejo, police say

Two of the victims were taken to a local trauma center to be treated.

The other victim did not survive, police said.

Richmond police say this is an ongoing investigation and they have not released any information on a possible suspect.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live