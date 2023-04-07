Riley Gaines, outspoken critic of transgender athletes, says she was attacked during SFSU event

Riley Gaines, outspoken critic of transgender athletes, claims she was attacked during event at San Francisco State University.

A video Gaines posted showed her moving quickly while surrounded by security officers but does not appear to show an assault.

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines said she was assaulted Thursday on the campus of San Francisco State University.

Gaines was at the school to speak about her views opposing the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, according to the event announcement.

"I was physically assaulted by one person. I was struck twice, both times hitting my shoulder with the second strike grazing my face," Gaines told CNN's Natasha Chen. "The rest of the protestors just ambushed and cornered me before I was able to move out with the help of campus police."

A video Gaines posted from the event showed her moving quickly while surrounded by security officers. A protester can be heard shouting "trans rights are human rights," but the video is shaky and does not appear to show an assault.

"We are conducting an ongoing investigation into the situation. There were no arrests related to the event," the university police department said in a statement. "The disruption occurred after the conclusion of the event which made it necessary for UPD officers to move the event speaker from the room to a different, safe location."

The police department did not immediately respond to an inquiry by CNN on the nature of "the disruption" and whether the investigation is related to the alleged assault.

When CNN requested more detail on the nature of "the disruption" and whether the investigation is related to the alleged assault, UPD did not immediately respond.

Gaines tied transgender swimmer Lia Thomas for fifth place in the women's 200-meter freestyle final at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships and has been vocal about her opposition to the inclusion of trans women in women's swimming.

Gaines' appearance was "booked by a recognized student organization," university spokesperson Kent Bravo told CNN, and organized by conservative organization Turning Point USA.

"This is an appalling attack on free speech on a college campus," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter. "House Republicans stand with Riley Gaines and her brave and tireless efforts to protect women's sports."

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.