4 killed, 6 injured in crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista

26 minutes ago
RIO VISTA, Calif. (KGO) -- Four people were killed and six others were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 12 in Rio Vista, according to authorities.

Rio Vista Fire crews responded to reports of a crash between two vehicles on Highway 12 east of Summerset Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Six patients were taken to area hospitals while four victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Officials warn drivers that traffic in the area may be impacted due to the crash.

