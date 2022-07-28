4 killed, 6 injured in crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista

Four people were killed and six others were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 12 in Rio Vista, according to authorities.

Rio Vista Fire crews responded to reports of a crash between two vehicles on Highway 12 east of Summerset Drive around 8:15 p.m.

Six patients were taken to area hospitals while four victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Officials warn drivers that traffic in the area may be impacted due to the crash.

