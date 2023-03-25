2 dead, 7 missing after explosion at PA chocolate factory fire, officials say

Witnesses reported hearing an explosion coming from the candy factory, then saw flames shortly after.

WEST READING, Pennsylvania -- Two people are dead after flames erupted from a West Reading chocolate factory Friday evening.

According to West Reading police, two people are dead, and seven are missing.

Officials say at least six people are hospitalized and there is an unknown amount of injuries at this time.

Berks County fire crews were on the scene. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at the RM Palmer Company.

The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, but officials are still investigating the cause.

No one was evacuated as a result of the explosion, however, West Reading's mayor asked that anyone within a one-block radius stay away from the area.

"It's pretty leveled, unfortunately there's not too much to be able to salvage from it," said Mayor Samantha Kaag. "In the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."

Officials say this was a four-alarm fire.

There is no word yet on the condition of those hospitalized. Officials have also not released the victims' names.