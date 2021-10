CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Surveillance video shows thieves inside a Campbell jewelry store getting away with $250,000 worth of merchandise, according to the owner.The owner of Geoffrey's Diamonds and Goldsmith says the burglary happened around 3a.m. Friday morning.An alarm went off as they smashed the display cases, but that did not stop them.The entire crime occurred within five minutes.The store owner says this is the fourth time they have been burglarized in a five year span.