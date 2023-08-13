The owner of Agave Uptown says thieves made off with thousands of dollars in tip money and caused thousands of dollars in damage to the restaurant.

Police investigating at least 2 Oakland business burglaries

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating after at least two businesses were burglarized Friday night in Oakland.

Chef Octavio Diaz is the owner of the Agave Uptown restaurant.

He shared photos showing the damage left behind after the break-in.

This is an image following a robbery at Agave Uptown restaurant in Oakland, Calif. Octavio Diaz

Diaz says the thieves made off with $10,000 in tip money and caused approximately $50,000 in damage to the restaurant.

"Crime and robberies in Oakland are out of control," he told ABC7 off camera.

Police say there was also a break-in at the Kapor Center For Social Impact which is in the same building on Franklin Street and Broadway.

No arrests have been made.

