2 charged for alleged Rolex watch robbery attempt at Walnut Creek shopping plaza

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Two men were arrested for allegedly beating and attempting to rob a man of his Rolex watch last week at the Ygnacio Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek.

Shaune Walter Rogers, Jr., 34, and David Lopez, 33, allegedly approached a married couple and demanded the husband's silver and gold Rolex at about 4 p.m. Aug. 11 as the couple were walking to their car after eating at a restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Lopez and Rogers allegedly pistol whipped the husband several times when he resisted, according to prosecutors.

The victim's wife then used an SUV to block in the suspects when they tried to leave in a stolen car, prosecutors said in a media release Monday.

The suspects then reportedly rammed the SUV several times before leaving the area.

They were arrested a short time later about a mile away, by Walnut Creek police officers who were assisted by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

Rogers, whose bail is set at $1 million, is facing six charges, including conspiracy, with enhancements for using a firearm and causing great bodily injury, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to prosecutors.

Lopez, whose bail is set at $940,000, is facing four charges, including conspiracy, with enhancements for using a firearm and causing great bodily injury, attempted second degree robbery, assault with a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

They are being held in the Martinez Jail and their first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at about 1:30 p.m. in Contra Costa County Superior Court.