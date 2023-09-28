  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

At least 1 ejected in fiery rollover crash that closes EB Dumbarton Bridge, CHP says

KGO logo
Thursday, September 28, 2023 1:37PM
Fiery rollover crash closes EB Dumbarton Bridge, CHP says
EMBED <>More Videos

All Eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge have been shut down after CHP says that a car flipped over, caught fire, and at least one person was ejected.

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A rollover crash has caused all Eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge to be shut down, California Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened on Highway 84 before the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge.

CHP is reporting that a car flipped over, caught fire, and at least one person was ejected.

CHP is investigating this as a possibly deadly crash, but there is no confirmation on how many victims there are and their condition.

Emergency crews are on the Dumbarton Bridge in the Eastbound direction and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW