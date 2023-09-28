All Eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge have been shut down after CHP says that a car flipped over, caught fire, and at least one person was ejected.

At least 1 ejected in fiery rollover crash that closes EB Dumbarton Bridge, CHP says

NEWARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A rollover crash has caused all Eastbound lanes of the Dumbarton Bridge to be shut down, California Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened on Highway 84 before the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge.

CHP is reporting that a car flipped over, caught fire, and at least one person was ejected.

CHP is investigating this as a possibly deadly crash, but there is no confirmation on how many victims there are and their condition.

Emergency crews are on the Dumbarton Bridge in the Eastbound direction and are asking drivers to avoid the area.