San Francisco-based Rothy's launches sustainable handbags made from ocean plastic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco-based company that makes women's shoes out of recycled plastic water bottles is creating another sustainable product.
Rothy's is now making handbags from plastic found in oceans.
The company is using its water bottle yarn and plastic collected within 30 miles of coastlines and marine environments to make the bags.
"Our bags are carefully crafted with a proprietary blend of marine plastic and Rothy's signature thread, which is spun from single-use water bottles," according to the company's website.
The bags are machine washable and range from $65 to $350.
So far Rothy's has used 50 million plastic water bottles for its shoes and bags.
