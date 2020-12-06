rudy giuliani

Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, Trump tweets

NEW YORK -- President Donald Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19.

".@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!" the president tweeted Sunday, repeating baseless claims of election fraud.

Trump had not reported on the 76-year-old's condition.

Giuliani continues to lead Trump's legal challenges in an attempt to block Joe Biden's victory, despite mounting losses in court. Attorney General William Barr even told the Associated Press that the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud.

As recently as Thursday, Giuliani was at the Georgia state capitol, where he asked lawmakers to overturn the state's election results and select their own electors. Video shows Giuliani entering the capitol without a mask and high-fiving a supporter.

On Wednesday, he appeared at a four-hour Michigan legislative hearing to argue that fraud had occurred.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusu.s. & worldrudy giulianipresident donald trump
