ukraine

Ukrainian refugees find home in Bay Area, thanks to local company

"We can plan and build our future life."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Ukrainian refugees find home in Bay Area, thanks to local company

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the turn of a key, Kateryna and her son are home in their new apartment having fled Ukraine.

"It's like a dream really. I could never imagine I'd have my own apartment in San Francisco," said Kateryna, noting she's ready to start their lives in the Bay Area.

"In our own apartment. We can plan and build our future life. We can be safety here. We can be together."

RELATED: As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee country, Bay Area nonprofits prepare for refugees
EMBED More News Videos

Nonprofits are gearing up to help Ukrainian refugees entering the Bay Area amid the war between Ukraine and Russia.



The apartment is a far cry from the bomb shelter they lived in for three weeks - as Russia attacked. "I couldn't sleep because I'm worried about my life, my son's life and so I decided to leave," she said, adding that she's grateful to Veritas, the company owning the property putting five units up free of charge for three months.

"I'm Ukrainian, like I said my family is in Odesa Ukraine so I definitely feel it," said Mila Shimko, Senior Director, Veritas. "When the war started and my company wanted to help out we connected with Nova Ukraine and decided lets help out these families," she said, adding that Ukrainian refugees are in a tough spot - unable to work until they get the go ahead from the government.

"In order to work they have to get a work permit, which can take three to four or six months sometimes, so they have no means of income so it's important they have housing."

RELATED: Despite Zelensky's pleas, San Jose mayor won't cut ties with Russian sister city

"I can say right now the demand is higher than what we can offer," said Nadia Rosen, a volunteer with the nonprofit, Nova Ukraine. "It would be great if people, organizations who have the opportunity to house Ukrainians could contact Nova Ukraine through the website."
Meanwhile, Kateryna is getting settled in their new home, but her mind is still very much with her homeland.

RELATED: John Cena surprises nonverbal fan who fled Ukraine with family

"I'm worried about my grandma, my father - they're still in Ukraine. I hope it will be end soon, but I don't think it will be," she said.

She is, however comforted by her new space, a place to call their own. "I have to start all my life from the beginning and this apartment is a huge support for me and my son."


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscorussiawarukrainehousingfamilycommunityaffordable housing
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Biden: G-7 to ban Russian gold in response to Ukraine war
2nd American killed fighting in Ukraine, officials say
Two American fighters are missing in Ukraine, feared captured
Kyiv mayor, a Hall of Fame boxer, to be honored at ESPYS
TOP STORIES
Letters may detail where Alexis Gabe's body was allegedly disposed
Woman caught on video allegedly lighting man on fire
Illinois parade shooting: Orphaned boy doesn't know parents are dead
Washburn Fire: Yosemite's Hwy 41 gate closed, 703 acres burn
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
How delays in monkeypox vaccines could hurt SF
5,000 pounds of meth seized crossed the US border from Mexico
Show More
Sri Lankan prime minister's home set on fire by protesters: Spokesman
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
SJ Obon Festival returns in-person, but will be scaled back
Family who survived Highland Park shooting recalls horrific escape
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
More TOP STORIES News