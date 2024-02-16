Bay Area rain: Russian River community prepares ahead of back-to-back storms

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, many residents are on storm watch. They're getting ready for heavy rain and possible flooding. On Thursday, one community on the Russian River was getting a hand from firefighters assisting folks prepare for the storms.

Airtight, waterproof emergency go-bags were free for the taking at a pop-up event, hosted by Sonoma County Fire District.

"These go-bags, dry bags will help keep their items dry if they have to evacuate or it's super stormy," said Karen Hancock from Sonoma County Fire District.

Karen Hancock says the timing of this giveaway is no coincidence. Back-to-back storms are headed to the Bay Area.

"We know there's storms coming with significant rain between Sunday and Tuesday, we're here to help our community get prepared," said Hancock.

Chad Eral is concerned about flooding near his ranch.

"When high water comes, we're far enough away from the river - we're not going to deal with flooding but then we get trapped, isolated type of thing," Eral said.

"I'm not looking forward to it at all," said Tiffany Campos.

TIMELINE: Showers to return to Bay Area as 2 storms approach; heavy snow to hit Lake Tahoe area

Residents living inside the Sycamore Court RV Park are bracing for the same flooding they saw several weeks ago, when many RVs got damaged from high water. Sandbags are now standing by.

"If it gets high enough, I'm sure we'll get evacuated again," said Campos.

"I'm definitely nervous about all the water that's coming in," said Michael McDowell.

McDowell was moving his stuff to higher ground to be safe, we told him about the free go-bag giveaway happening across town and firefighters hooked him up.

"It's fantastic, I'm glad the fire department has the resources to do that," said McDowell.

