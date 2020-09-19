SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, hundreds held a vigil to mourn and honor the life of feminist icon, and the first Jewish Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
A trailblazer for gender equality that touched millions. Many reflecting on her 27 years as a Supreme Court Justice describing them as, "Strategic. Her entire career she not only saw law as a tool but also a structure to maintain and protect rights," said San Francisco Resident, Urvi Nagrani.
RELATED: 'RBG' was a frequent visitor and favorite in the Bay Area in recent years
"Off the top of my head, Influential," said San Francisco Resident, Justin Lippi.
"Hero a true civil rights hero," said Hadar Aviram, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law
In San Francisco's Castro District hundreds reflected on her direct impact to the LGBTQ community. Ginsburg became the first Supreme Court justice to perform a same sex marriage.
LOOKBACK: 2017: Ruth Bader Ginsburg uses levity in talk at Stanford
"Really pioneered the whole idea of gender quality. As we saw just months ago that idea of gender equality now covers LGBTQ people in federal employment laws," California Senator, Scott Wiener.
Senator Wiener pointing to her legacy as un-matchable, as talks about a successor begin, "We need to make sure that her successor in the Supreme Court is also an amazing woman," said Senator Wiener.
Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings believes another Supreme Court Justice could be appointed before the presidential election, "I think it's anybody's guess we're already seen as soon as this happened Mitch McConnell announced that they are going forward with the next nomination and I think it's going to be a political game of time," said Aviram.
Hundreds attend San Francisco vigil to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News