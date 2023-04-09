'Live with Kelly and Ryan' says goodbye to Ryan Seacrest this morning

Tune in to ABC at 9 a.m. local time to bid farewell to Ryan.

NEW YORK CITY -- After six seasons at "Live with Kelly and Ryan," co-host Ryan Seacrest is leaving the talk show this morning.

It's a bittersweet moment for fans of the show, who have watched Seacrest and Ripa form a special bond and share unforgettable moments with their viewers since he joined as co-host in 2017.

Kelly's husband, actor Mark Consuelos, will be settling into Ryan's chair starting on Monday, April 17. Mark is a fan-favorite who has often filled in as a co-host on the show over the years.

When Ryan announced his upcoming departure back in February, he told viewers that he was leaving to concentrate on American Idol and other projects.

Kelly and the "Live" team gave Ryan a proper sendoff in the days ahead, capping the week with a special show on Friday, with Dr. Jill Biden joining as a special guest to celebrate Ryan's final day as co-host. Dr. Biden will also talk about how April is the official Month of the Military Child.

In addition to the historic visit from the First Lady of the United States, the special farewell episode will feature surprises and a retrospective look back on Ryan's years as co-host on "Live" -- the No. 1 entertainment talk show on television.

And you can rest assured this is not the last of Ryan you'll see on "Live." He will come back to visit from time to time.

If you've spent your mornings watching Kelly and Ryan, you know this TV power duo does not pass up an opportunity to have fun.

Here are some of Kelly and Ryan's best moments over the years:

The time Kelly and Ryan wore 40 different costumes for their Halloween show. Kelly told ABC7NY: "This is our audience's favorite show of the year."

The time Kelly and Ryan hit the "highway", traveling virtually on-air one year after the pandemic began.

The time Kelly and Ryan wore outrageous holiday sweaters and were accompanied by star-studded groups of guests.

The time Kelly and Ryan celebrated summer fun by featuring hometown chefs with delicious creations.

Every Friday, Live with Kelly and Ryan is making sure hometown chefs are getting the recognition they deserve!

You can watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" mornings on this station. Find out where you can watch the show by visiting the channel guide here.