3 Oakland men missing in Sacramento Co. drowning incident ID'd; search now recovery effort

By
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Three men from Oakland remain missing in the water on the bank of the delta in Sacramento County after they jumped in to save a child from drowning Sunday.

"This happens so fast," said friend Juan Cabrera.

It happened near Brannan Island.

Five adults were fishing on the riverbank according to first responders when a child who was swimming began to struggle.

Adults rescued the child but three of them did not come out of the water.

"We asking for help, I screamed, I got tired and then they disappeared," said Cabrera.

Sacramento station KCRA says family identified the three men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano.

The victims' friend says they usually come out to the area to celebrate the fourth of July.

"Coming every July Fourth, camping, swimming, fishing, every year coming right here," said friend Chris Morales.

"This is an unguarded swim beach so we do not have lifeguards on duty," said Captain Paul Wissler with California State Parks.

"The water does look relatively inviting, but the current is misleading," he continued.

The search has now switched to a recovery effort.

