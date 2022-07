1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in downtown Sacramento, police say

🚨 SPD is on scene of a shooting in the area of 15th St and L St. Multiple people have been shot. J St, L St, and 16th St are closed in the area. Use alternate routes. Media staging are is 14th St/L St. PIOs will be available. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/ZjedHxrc1c — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2022

🚨 Update: This has turned into a homicide investigation. Five total adult victims. One person is deceased. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 4, 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Sacramento after one person was killed and four others hurt in a shooting early Monday morning, police said.Police tweeted at 4:13 a.m. that the shooting happened in the area of 15th Street and L StreetThe location is about five blocks away from a deadly mass shooting back in April that left six people dead and 12 others injured.J Street, L Street and 16th Street are closed due to the investigation, police said.No other details were released