1 dead, 4 injured in shooting in downtown Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Sacramento after one person was killed and four others hurt in a shooting early Monday morning, police said.

Police tweeted at 4:13 a.m. that the shooting happened in the area of 15th Street and L Street

The location is about five blocks away from a deadly mass shooting back in April that left six people dead and 12 others injured.

J Street, L Street and 16th Street are closed due to the investigation, police said.

No other details were released



