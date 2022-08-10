Bay Area officials push for Gov. Newsom to sign safe drug consumption site legislation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Wednesday, Bay Area officials including State Senator Scott Wiener, will call on Governor Gavin Newsom to sign legislation legalizing safe drug consumption sites.
There will be a news conference on Senate Bill-57 starts at 9a.m. on Ellis Street in San Francisco at Glide Memorial Church.
If signed, the bill would legalize safe injection sites in San Francisco, Oakland and parts of the Los Angeles area.
The sites provide hygienic environments for drug users to consume, and staff can help prevent deaths due to overdoses and provide other services.
The following Bay Area officials will be present at the news conference:
