SAG-AFTRA strike support rally underway at SF Golden Gate Bridge as negotiations suspended

Thursday, October 12, 2023 6:53PM
More Videos

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a solidarity rally Thursday in support of the Bay Area SAG-AFTRA performers strike at the Golden Gate Bridge flagpole.

It comes as negotiations were suspended overnight between Hollywood actors and studios.

The studios say the gap between the two sides was too great, and conversations are "no longer moving us in a productive direction."

The studios walked away after seeing the actors' most recent proposal Wednesday.

There are over 130 titles that list the Golden Gate Bridge as a filming location, which is why local Bay Area SAG-AFTRA performers and their supporters decided to gather there, according to organizers.

