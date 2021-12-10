salvation army

Salvation Army says red kettles need some love: Here's how you can help

The Salvation Army says its red kettle and bell ringing campaign isn't pulling in as much money this year as it usually does.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Salvation Army is putting out a plea for your help this year.

"In the context of pre-pandemic time, we are at about 25% of what we would normally have and the problem with that is we are seeing an increase of people asking for help," said Matthew Madsen. He is the division secretary for the Salvation Army in San Francisco.

Madsen thinks fear is probably keeping people away.

"Of course people are fearful of the virus. But also the economy, inflation, fearful of losing their job. Businesses are fearful of people smashing their windows and stealing all their stuff."

If you do decide you want to help out, and realize you don't have cash, no problem.

They now have a QR code your phone can read and take you straight to a page where you can make a cashless payment. The code and the kettles should have everyone covered.

"We know it is a cashless society and is becoming so, but we have the kettles too for you to toss your coins in," Madsen said.

They also need bell ringers. If you'd like to help, he says do a search for the Salvation Army in your zip code and sign up online.

