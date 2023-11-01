  • Watch Now

Samuel Adams brings back one of world's strongest beers for limited run at $240 a bottle

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 10:09PM
One of the world's strongest beers is coming back. It's so strong that it's banned in 15 states. But it's legal in California.

Samuel Adams' "Utopias" beer has 28% alcohol by volume, or ABV.

Typical IPA's have an ABV of less than 7%.

Experts say it tastes more like a cognac or port rather than beer.

Utopias are meant to be consumed in small servings at room temperature.

Sam Adams releases a new batch of the beer every two years.

It costs $240 a bottle and is available at specialty liquor stores.

