One of the world's strongest beers is coming back. It's so strong that it's banned in 15 states. But it's legal in California.

Samuel Adams brings back one of world's strongest beers for limited run at $240 a bottle

Samuel Adams' "Utopias" beer has 28% alcohol by volume, or ABV.

Typical IPA's have an ABV of less than 7%.

Experts say it tastes more like a cognac or port rather than beer.

Utopias are meant to be consumed in small servings at room temperature.

Sam Adams releases a new batch of the beer every two years.

It costs $240 a bottle and is available at specialty liquor stores.

