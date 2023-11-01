Samuel Adams brings back one of world's strongest beers for limited run at $240 a bottle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the world's strongest beers is coming back.
It's so strong that it's banned in 15 states. But it's legal in California.
Samuel Adams' "Utopias" beer has 28% alcohol by volume, or ABV.
Typical IPA's have an ABV of less than 7%.
MORE: Hope on tap in San Jose to reopen 127-year-old Anchor Brewing with 'Solidarity Ale'
Experts say it tastes more like a cognac or port rather than beer.
Utopias are meant to be consumed in small servings at room temperature.
Sam Adams releases a new batch of the beer every two years.
It costs $240 a bottle and is available at specialty liquor stores.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live