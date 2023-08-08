Robbery suspect shot at San Carlos Home Depot after assaulting security guard

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A shoplifting suspect at a Home Depot in San Carlos was shot Monday night after assaulting an armed security guard, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office says.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Home Depot at 1125 Old County Road.

Officials say store employees confronted the suspect on suspicion of shoplifting, which led to a physical altercation.

The suspect was able to grab a security guard's collapsible baton and started hitting the guard in the head and face. The suspect then threw the baton through a glass window near the entrance to the store.

After being assaulted, the security guard then shot and injured the suspect. The suspect was then arrested, but both were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to call them at 650-363-4911.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.