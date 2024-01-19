49ers fans brace for incoming rain at Saturday's divisional round against Green Bay Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the calm before the storm in Santa Clara. The 49ers are just one day away from their divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers and excitement is already building around the Bay Area.

"We came out for the ponchos. We heard about the rain. It's rare to have rain in Santa Clara like this during a game," said Doug Caskey, a 49ers season ticket holder.

The 49ers team store is clearly equipped for whatever Saturday's weather might bring, although fans only care about one thing.

"I'm ready for tomorrow. I can't wait. I'm excited. I'm nervous. I want number six, so yeah, it's going to be cool," said Miriam Ceballos, a Redwood City resident. "I purposefully didn't work tomorrow for more time because I don't want to miss the game, so I'm excited!"

The San Francisco 49ers will face off the Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs divisional round this weekend at the Levi's stadium.

The 49ers are well-rested after a bye week, although the Green Bay Packers are no strangers to facing the Niners in the playoffs.

"I feel pretty good about the game going forward. Green Bay, we've played Green Bay the most out of any opponent in the NFL," Caskey said. "So Green Bay has been the most playoff games. They have played us a lot, but it's Jordan Love's first time, as opposed to Aaron Rodgers so I think we get it. I hope it's a good game."

And for some fans, it's more than just a game -- it's deeply personal, with Super Bowl dreams alive and well.

"My father was a fan. He passed three years ago suddenly, so it would mean a lot to me," Ceballos said. "He moved to and retired to Texas but remained faithful to the Bay, so number six would mean a lot to us."

To help get fans even more hyped up, the 49ers will be hosting a fan rally on Friday night at Blanco Urban in San Pedro Square from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. all before the big game in Santa Clara, with home field advantage, kicking off on Saturday night at 5:15 p.m.

