SF photo installation features faces of 2 dozen people experiencing homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new photography installation in San Francisco features more than two dozen portraits of people experiencing homelessness.This video from SF Jazz shows the giant photographs in the windows of the San Francisco Unified School District Building at Franklin and Fell Streets, across from the SF Jazz Center.The exhibit, called "Facing Homelessness Together," is the brainchild of Doctor Eduardo Peña Dolhun.He says he was inspired in 2019 to start saying hello to homeless people in his neighborhood."That led to me interviewing them, getting these very interesting and rich stories together. My promise to them was to get their stories, their photographs out into the public, out into the open air," he said."Facing Homelessness Together" will be up for the next month.It's presented in conjunction with a documentary short film by Dr. Dolhun, called "Fog."