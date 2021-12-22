photography

SF photo installation features faces of 2 dozen people experiencing homelessness

EMBED <>More Videos

SF photo installation tells stories of city's homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new photography installation in San Francisco features more than two dozen portraits of people experiencing homelessness.

This video from SF Jazz shows the giant photographs in the windows of the San Francisco Unified School District Building at Franklin and Fell Streets, across from the SF Jazz Center.

The exhibit, called "Facing Homelessness Together," is the brainchild of Doctor Eduardo Peña Dolhun.

He says he was inspired in 2019 to start saying hello to homeless people in his neighborhood.

RELATED: Artists create large-scale masterpiece on SF's Ocean Beach shoreline

"That led to me interviewing them, getting these very interesting and rich stories together. My promise to them was to get their stories, their photographs out into the public, out into the open air," he said.

"Facing Homelessness Together" will be up for the next month.

It's presented in conjunction with a documentary short film by Dr. Dolhun, called "Fog."

VIDEO: Artist creates beautiful sculptures from trash she collects to bring awareness to marine pollution
EMBED More News Videos

When Cindy Pease Roe started to notice more marine pollution instead of seashells on her beach walks with her she knew she had to take action.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoarthomelessphotosphotographypublic artphoto stories
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Google debuts 'most inclusive camera' with Pixel 6; we test it out
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area photographer followed, robbed at gunpoint
Professional photographer follows dream for photography
6-year-old goes viral for keeping his mask on for school picture
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Bay Area man drives nearly 1,000 miles to get home from Tahoe
COVID-19: SF tightens vaccine, indoor masking mandates
Marin family spending $1,500 to COVID test guests for NYE party
NFL legend, Raiders great John Madden dies unexpectedly at 85
New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1
Show More
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Fewer support piles under revised SF Millennium Tower fix: Report
Report: Apple hands out $180K bonuses to keep top engineers
CA's COVID test positivity rate quadruples in last 2 weeks
San Francisco's New Year's Eve fireworks show canceled
More TOP STORIES News