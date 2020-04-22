Become an advocate for keeping artists employed.
Over 60% of San Francisco Ballet's 2020 Repertory Season has been suspended due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, and to date, the projected impact to SF Ballet is approximately $9.5 million.
The Company is calling on its community to support them during this time of uncertainty.
Please consider donating HERE whatever you can to provide critical relief to the San Francisco Ballet family.
Watch a memorable, collaborative performance of Sequentia by the San Francisco Ballet:
We may be distant, but we're not disconnected. In Sequentia, a choreographic chain letter, ten SF Ballet dancers connect through movement. Set to music played by SF Ballet Orchestra Musicians, this choreographic chain letter originates with Tiit Helimets improvising a short solo. His ending pose becomes a starting point for Misa Kuranaga and the sequence is off and running. The viewer is seamlessly transported through a variety of locations by way of an editing technique first pioneered in Buster Keaton's Sherlock Jr. and applied to dance by filmmakers such as Maya Deren and Mitchell Rose. Who will continue the chain? Also featuring dancers Cavan Conley, Jahna Frantziskonis, Daniel Deivison-Oliveira, Myles Thatcher, Yuan Yuan Tan, Diego Cruz, Dores André, and Joshua Jack Price. Thank you, Reference Recordings! San Francisco Ballet
To join the conversation or for updates, follow:
Facebook - @sfballet
Twitter - @sfballet
Instagram - @sfballet
Hashtags - #SFBTogether #SFBalletCreates
Facebook - @sanfranciscoballetorchestra