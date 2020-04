SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- How can you help San Francisco Ballet right now?Become an advocate for keeping artists employed.Over 60% of San Francisco Ballet 's 2020 Repertory Season has been suspended due to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, and to date, the projected impact to SF Ballet is approximately $9.5 million.The Company is calling on its community to support them during this time of uncertainty.Please consider donatingwhatever you can to provide critical relief to the San Francisco Ballet family.To join the conversation or for updates, follow:Facebook - @sfballet Twitter - @sfballet Instagram - @sfballet Hashtags - #SFBTogether #SFBalletCreatesFacebook - @sanfranciscoballetorchestra