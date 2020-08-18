Suspect in San Francisco police pursuit arrested after chase ends in fatal crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A suspect has been arrested after one person died and five people were injured following a police chase that ended in a crash in San Francisco on Saturday night, officials say.Around 7:30 p.m., police in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood saw a black Audi A-3 wanted in connection to a robbery in the East Bay. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver failed to pull over, police say.Officials say the Audi fled onto the freeway and returned to city streets in the Ingleside district where officers lost sight of the suspect.10 minutes later, dispatchers received reports of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street near the Crocker-Amazon Playground just before 8 p.m.The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect vehicle ran a red light eastbound on Geneva Avenue and collided with a maroon Toyota minivan that was traveling northbound on Prague Street.Officials say the driver of the minivan, a 63-year-old man from Bay Point was injured and died at the scene. Two passengers including a 57-year-old and a 35-year-old woman were seriously injured and brought to a local hospital.San Francisco police say the driver of the suspect vehicle has been identified as 19-year-old Paris Powell of San Francisco. He ran from the collision scene but was arrested nearby.There were three passengers in the suspect vehicle. One 15-year-old from San Francisco was detained, treated for injuries and later released to the custody of her parents, officials say. Two other girls, ages 15 and 16 from Hayward were detained and remain hospitalized.Officials say a firearm was located on Powell and was arrested on charges of: homicide, evading a peace officer resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in serious injury, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child endangerment, hit and run involving an injury, hit and run, carrying a concealed firearm, evading a peace officer resulting in bodily injury and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.Officials say this remains and active and ongoing investigation in its early stages. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24- hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.