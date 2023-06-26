EXCLUSIVE: Young woman visiting SF injured by stray bullet while driving through neighborhood

A young woman is raising awareness over gun violence in San Francisco after being shot while driving through Crocker-Amazon, near McLaren Park.

Winnie Goh is from Southern California and was visiting her boyfriend in San Francisco on June 11.

Just 41 seconds after she got into her boyfriend's SUV and started driving down Geneva Street to visit a friend around 7:30 p.m., her world turned upside down.

"I heard gunshots it was boom, boom boom. I knew it was near me, I knew it was close by. I started panicking."

She says she even saw one of the suspects.

"I saw his hand with the gun sticking out of the window and firing."

Winnie looked down and realized she had been shot in the shin, with fragments dispersing through her leg.

The young woman owns a dog toy and supply company and says she's grateful for San Francisco police and first responders their quick actions. She's now giving away first-responder dog toys to her community as a way to say thanks.

"It could have been so, so much worse. Looking back, it happened the best way that it could. So I feel very lucky."

Winnie hopes by sharing her story, it'll raise awareness in the community to gun violence issues. She is recovering and is able to walk, crediting her friends and family for their support during this time.

No arrests have been made and SFPD is asking anyone with information to come forward.

