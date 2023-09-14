  • Watch Now

SF's famed Cliff House soon to reopen after 2020 closure

Thursday, September 14, 2023
SF's famed Cliff House soon to reopen
San Francisco's famed Cliff House will soon be back in business with three new restaurants.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's famed Cliff House will soon be back in business with three new restaurants.

The Golden Gate National Recreation Area announced a new lease with a company that operates restaurants in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

It not only means the reopening of the landmark's dining room, but also a new cafe in the former retail space, and a restaurant in the lookout space.

The Cliff House initially closed at the end of 2020, after 157 years in operation.

