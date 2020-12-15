COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Full Story
More CA counties join stay-at-home order
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Building A Better Bay Area - Take Action
7 On Your Side & Friday Free Stuff
I-Team
Localish
ABC7 Original Videos
Feel Good Stories
Weather
DroneView7 Videos
Sports & Dubs On 7
Technology & Business
US & World
Health and Coronavirus
California
Station Info
About ABC7 Bay Area
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
#ABC7Now: Connect with ABC7
Take Action in Your Community
ABC7 Jobs & Internships
Contests, Promotions, & Rules
shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
ABC7 Midday Live
ABC7 Specials
Bay Area LIFE
With Authority Podcast
TV Listings
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Coronavirus California
Bay Area's 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in San Francisco Tuesday
KGO
By
J.R. Stone
and
Amy Hollyfield
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- null
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
san francisco
san francisco city hall
vaccines
san francisco general hospital
building a better bay area
coronavirus california
coronavirus
covid 19 vaccine
hospitals
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
SF General Hospital to administer its 1st COVID vaccine doses
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives morning COVID-19 update
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area reaches 200,000 total cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives morning COVID-19 update
Here's where COVID-19 vaccines stand in US, abroad
Building a Better Bay Area: Vaccine Watch
FDA posts positive analysis of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
2 earthquakes rattle Bay Area Tuesday morning
How does the COVID-19 vaccine get to a hospital near you?
COVID-19 updates: Bay Area reaches 200,000 total cases
Show More
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
Firefighter injured as crews battle SJ house fire
Newsom promises fair vaccine distribution; local leaders react
When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
SF General Hospital to administer its 1st COVID vaccine doses
More TOP STORIES News